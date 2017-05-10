PandaDoc Integrates with bpm'online CRM

PandaDoc, a provider of digital transaction management solutions, has integrated its platform with bpm'online's process-driven CRM for marketing, sales, and service. Velvetech was instrumental in building the integration, which brings quote, proposal, and contract management processes to bpm'online users.

PandaDoc already integrates with some of the leading CRM, ERP, payment, and cloud storage systems. Its features enable businesses to generate, track, and execute documents

"We want customers to get the most out of bpm'online. For this, we develop a wide range of powerful integrations with solutions like PandaDoc, which significantly increase the capability of bpm'online," said Yuri Yushkov, principal at Velvetech.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com