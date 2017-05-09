LiveWorld Expands Its Messaging Platform Integrations

LiveWorld, a social customer experience company, has expanded the messaging platforms supported through its comprehensive Conversation Management Platform.

LiveWorld now lets companies manage marketing campaign conversations with consumers across all the leading social media and messaging channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Google+, Facebook Messenger, Twitter DM, SMS, WeChat, Telegram, Skype, Kik, LINE, Viber, and web chat.

"Brand loyalty is instilled through marketing campaigns with real-time brand engagements on messaging channels," said Peter Friedman, chairman and CEO of LiveWorld, in a statement. "A personal touch blended with automation delivers targeted and high-value brand-to-customer interactions."

LiveWorld links customer profiles from all touch-points, enabling companies to better track their customer engagements across social media and messaging platforms, improve their understanding of consumer preferences, and observe dialogue patterns.

LiveWorld also lets companies test audience engagement rates in different demographics globally and uses audience intelligence to develop an all-inclusive view of prospective consumers to enhance marketing conversations.

"The ability to link customer profiles across multiple touch-points enriches consumer data, enabling greater personalization," said Frank Chevallier, LiveWorld's vice president of software products, in a statement. "Brands now have an extensive view of consumers to segment, connect, and convert prospective customers at a greater rate."

