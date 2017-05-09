Logo
BodyBGTop
LiveWorld Expands Its Messaging Platform Integrations
Skype, Kik, Line, and Viber have been added to LiveWorld's chatbot and live agent conversation management solution.
Posted May 9, 2017
Page 1

LiveWorld, a social customer experience company, has expanded the messaging platforms supported through its comprehensive Conversation Management Platform.

LiveWorld now lets companies manage marketing campaign conversations with consumers across all the leading social media and messaging channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Google+, Facebook Messenger, Twitter DM, SMS, WeChat, Telegram, Skype, Kik, LINE, Viber, and web chat.

"Brand loyalty is instilled through marketing campaigns with real-time brand engagements on messaging channels," said Peter Friedman, chairman and CEO of LiveWorld, in a statement. "A personal touch blended with automation delivers targeted and high-value brand-to-customer interactions."

LiveWorld links customer profiles from all touch-points, enabling companies to better track their customer engagements across social media and messaging platforms, improve their understanding of consumer preferences, and observe dialogue patterns.

LiveWorld also lets companies test audience engagement rates in different demographics globally and uses audience intelligence to develop an all-inclusive view of prospective consumers to enhance marketing conversations.

"The ability to link customer profiles across multiple touch-points enriches consumer data, enabling greater personalization," said Frank Chevallier, LiveWorld's vice president of software products, in a statement. "Brands now have an extensive view of consumers to segment, connect, and convert prospective customers at a greater rate."

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Best Practices White Papers

Sponsored By: Sparkcentral and Freshdesk

Sponsored By: Marketo and Real Magnet

Sponsored By: Genesys, Avaya, Verint, and Aspect

Sponsored By: Informatica

Sponsored By: Verint®, Confirmit and inContact
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY