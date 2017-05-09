Sitecore Expands Sitecore Cloud

Sitecore, a provider of experience management software, today announced its Sitecore Cloud delivers next-generation platform-as-a-service (PaaS) native support for the entire Sitecore solution. Empowering marketers to execute digital initiatives in context of customer interactions, Sitecore Cloud leverages the speed and agility of Microsoft Azure's PaaS development and deployment environment.

With this announcement, Sitecore, having already brought its Web Experience Manager (XM) to Azure, will be offering the entire Sitecore Experience Platform (XP) and Sitecore Commerce on Azure. As a modular open platform, Sitecore lets users start with basic web and mobile content management and expand with other integrated solutions such as Commerce, email automation, and other omnichannel options.

"Azure provides exceptional speed, scale, and reliability, all while saving costs associated with last-generation infrastructure-as-a-service and on-premises infrastructures," said Ryan Donovan, senior vice president of product management at Sitecore, in a statement. "Sitecore and Azure is a winning combination that enables digital marketers and IT teams to get up and out in market fast without the traditional long wait times associated with digital marketing technologies."

Sitecore Cloud on Azure delivers everything from websites and landing pages to full-scale integrated campaigns, Internet of Things (IoT), and augmented and virtual reality digital experiences. It leverages Microsoft's global data centers, is enterprise-grade, and can scale as needed. For IT and marketing teams, Sitecore Cloud delivers the following:

Speed: Users point and click a Sitecore XM or XP deployment in minutes through the Azure Marketplace or deliver more customized Sitecore environments using Azure Resource Manager (ARM) templates;

Flexibility: While Sitecore offers a fully managed cloud, users can also manage cloud deployments on their own; and

Scalability: Users can scale up and scale out as campaigns and programs evolve, with pay-as-you-go metering for cost control.

"Sitecore has architected its platform to natively support Microsoft technology from the beginning. Now it brings its digital marketing cloud to Microsoft Azure. The powerful combination will deliver customers a competitive edge through faster time to market," said Jason Zander, corporate vice president of Microsoft Azure, in a statement.

