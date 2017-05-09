Veeva Introduces Veeva CRM MyInsights

Veeva Systems today introduced Veeva CRM MyInsights, a cloud-based data visualization capability that provides tailored insights right in Veeva CRM. Users can leverage existing Veeva CRM MyInsights dashboards or develop custom insights of their own.

"Veeva CRM MyInsights lets customers visualize their Veeva CRM data in a way that will deliver the fastest, most effective planning and execution," said Paul Shawah, senior vice president of commercial cloud strategy at Veeva, in a statement. "Field teams are empowered with the right information exactly when and where they need it, all in one place."

With Veeva, field teams get the right insights in context of their daily planning and execution. For example, a Veeva CRM MyInsights pre-call planning dashboard brings together all the relevant data needed, delivered right in Veeva CRM on a mobile device.

Veeva provides a growing library of Veeva CRM MyInsights dashboards, including order management, accounts, territories, key opinion leader profiles, and account planning. Veeva CRM MyInsights is based on standard HTML and JavaScript so users can create new or extend pre-built data visualizations that are optimized for each role and activity.

Veeva also announced the Veeva CRM MyInsights certification program, offering customers an ecosystem of providers trained to create pre-built dashboards and custom data visualizations. Almost 20 technology, service, and agency partners are now certified and have joined theVeeva CRM MyInsights provider ecosystem.

