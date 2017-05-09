Seismic Launches NewsCenter for Sales Communications

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Seismic, a provider of sales enablement solutions, today launched Seismic NewsCenter, which is modeled after popular news aggregation and social media apps as a resource for sales reps. Designed for mobile, NewsCenter allows sales reps to select channels of interest, such as competitive intelligence and industry updates. Reps can also explore additional channels and customize the app. "With an abundance of available information, we live in the age of the educated buyer, and sellers who aren’t equally educated enter every interaction at a disadvantage," said Doug Winter, Seismic's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "If a sales enablement solution isn't providing sales teams with the all the new information, updates, and training they need before their first meeting of the day, then it is failing to truly enable sales teams. Coupled with our integration with sales readiness platforms like MindTickle, Seismic provides the industry's most complete sales enablement platform." NewsCenter extends beyond sales reps, though. Integrations with Marketo and Eloqua open up precision in marketing campaign segmentation and lead scoring, and integrations with sales readiness solutions such as MindTickle reveal new insights into rep engagement for sales and marketing ops. Public relations teams can relay new company coverage, press releases, or competitive intelligence to sales reps. Content marketing teams can automatically alert relevant sales reps of new top-of-funnel content, and C-level executives can share thoughts and insights. "The most successful sales reps are the ones who go into every conversation with the confidence in knowing that they are supported by an organization fully devoted to their success," Winter said. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/