Logo
BodyBGTop
Radius Adds New Integrations
Radius users can now integrate across DMPS, Facebook, Google AdWords, and Twitter directly from the Radius Revenue Platform.
Posted May 9, 2017
Page 1

Radius has integrated its B2B data and intelligence with data management providers (DMPs), Facebook, Google AdWords, and Twitter. These integrations join existing email, telesales, field, and direct-mail integrations and enable marketers to identify and target their most valuable audiences across all available channels.

"An omnichannel marketing approach is no longer just for B2C companies, and Radius is leading the way in enabling multiple marketing channels for the world of B2B," Radius CEO Darian Shirazi said in a statement. "Our customers are excited about getting in front of their key prospects wherever they are and not wasting their digital spend on prospects that will never be customers."

Radius' omnichannel marketing integrations access information from The Network of Record, a source of data with with more than 100 attributes to help companies identify next-best customers. Once identified, marketers can send existing customers, prospects, and net-new prospects within those segments directly to CRM for telesales and field campaigns; to MAT for email marketing; to ad platforms, including social; and to search and DMPs.

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Best Practices White Papers

Sponsored By: Marketo and Real Magnet

Sponsored By: Informatica
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY