Radius Adds New Integrations

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Radius has integrated its B2B data and intelligence with data management providers (DMPs), Facebook, Google AdWords, and Twitter. These integrations join existing email, telesales, field, and direct-mail integrations and enable marketers to identify and target their most valuable audiences across all available channels. "An omnichannel marketing approach is no longer just for B2C companies, and Radius is leading the way in enabling multiple marketing channels for the world of B2B," Radius CEO Darian Shirazi said in a statement. "Our customers are excited about getting in front of their key prospects wherever they are and not wasting their digital spend on prospects that will never be customers." Radius' omnichannel marketing integrations access information from The Network of Record, a source of data with with more than 100 attributes to help companies identify next-best customers. Once identified, marketers can send existing customers, prospects, and net-new prospects within those segments directly to CRM for telesales and field campaigns; to MAT for email marketing; to ad platforms, including social; and to search and DMPs. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/