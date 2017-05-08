NYU and The Writer Partner on AI Business Language Project

Language consultancy The Writer has begun collaborating with New York University to support research into natural language processing (NLP), the branch of computer science that deals with analyzing and generating human language. As part of this collaboration, The Writer and the NYU Tisch School of the Arts' Interactive Telecommunications Program will explore how NLP and machine learning can be applied to business language. The aim is to develop smarter, more scalable writing processes and a richer analysis of written communications, for example by teaching a machine to recognize meaning, tone, and sentiment. The Writer, which has helped brands define their tone of voice for more than 16 years, will also receive the latest data and insights into NLP from NYU. "We're excited to be among the first creative agencies to partner with a university to explore how machine intelligence could be applied to communications challenges in business, from improving customer experience to developing a consistent tone of voice," said Anelia Varela, U.S. director at The Writer, in a statement. "The Writer's commitment to NLP and the opportunities it offers makes this a very exciting collaboration. As well as giving us new data to work with, this can open up a whole new career path for our students," said Dan Shiffman, an associate arts professor at NYU, in a statement. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/