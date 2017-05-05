YourMembership Integrates with Phone2Action

YourMembership, a cloud-based software provider for associations and member-based organizations, has integrated its association management software with Phone2Action's advocacy and engagement platform to help them create advocacy campaigns, collect more accurate member data, better engage supporters, and grow their membership databases.

"The current political climate incites the need for more advocacy for associations and their members," said Melea Blaskovich, vice president of strategic partnerships and market development at YourMembership, in a statement. "If a cause-based organization supports a bill to pass or wants to petition against a ban, by using YM's AMS with the advocacy platform, staff can create a campaign for any number of advocates and members, then send a tweet to congressmen to have their voices heard. And through the AMS, those organizations can view which members participated in the campaign. This integration makes it easy for any association to take action at a grassroots level, leveraging both traditional and digital methods."

With the integration, associations can do the following:

Produce multimedia campaigns to inspire advocates to instantly act;

Provide advocates multiple ways to engage with lawmakers on critical public policy issues using social integrations, telephony services and email tools, including email marketing tracking;

Deliver real-time, up-to-the minute reporting for campaign managers, directors, and members; and

Reach advocates, turning non-member prospects into members.

"Association members are naturally motivated to advocate for causes by their shared interests and passions," said Jeb Ory, CEO and co-founder of Phone2Action, in a statement. "By integrating Phone2Action’s powerful digital advocacy platform with YourMembership's market-leading AMS, we are making it easy for association members to actively engage with their lawmakers on the issues and policies that are important to them and their organizations."

