SP Marketplace Releases SP Marketing Portal for Office 365

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes SP Marketplace, a provider of business portals and applications for Microsoft Office 365 and SharePoint, has released SP Marketing Portal, enabling marketing staff to manage their entire department from a single platform. Whether tracking marketing plans, social media, campaigns, collateral, marketing requests, or website changes and search engine optimization, SP Marketing Portal provides a central point for management, collaboration, resources, and services on Office 365 and SharePoint. With SP Marketing Portal, users can track and manage the following: Events and campaigns;

Collateral and resources;

Social media content and programs;

Marketing media, images, and templates;

Website development, changes, and analytics;

Projects, tasks, and calendars; and

Requests for marketing services. By leveraging Office 365 and SharePoint, SP Marketing Portal allows marketers to collaborate online, discuss current campaigns and projects with Groups, hold meetings over Skype for Business, assign and view marketing tasks with Planner, or create and manage videos. For individual team members, SP Marketing Portal features a separate space called My Workspace where employees can see tasks and service requests assigned to them. They also can access commonly used links or applications, such as OneDrive, Planner, Teams, calendars, and more. Within SP Marketing Portal, marketing teams can link directly to tools like MailChimp, Hootsuite, Facebook, or Twitter without having to open a new browser. "By addressing key functions, like website management, marketing service requests, web forms, mailing lists, and more, SP Marketing Portal presents a progressive, innovative approach to the marketing management process that has never been seen before," said Darrell Trimble, CEO of SP Marketplace, in a statement. By integrating with Power BI, the marketing team can analyze marketing efforts through web traffic, searches, links, traffic sources, bounce rates, and goals while automatically linking from a single dashboard using Google Analytics or other web metrics tools. SP Marketing Portal is not just for marketers; it addresses other relevant departments, like sales or customer service. With the MyMarketing Service Portal, sales teams or executive management can immediately access key marketing collateral. If a document or resource is not available, they can submit service requests and track the status while also receiving automated notifications. Additionally, they can see marketing announcements and events or access the marketing calendar to see what campaigns are approaching to customize their sales strategies. SP Marketing Portal starts at $2,500 for businesses with up to 300 employees. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/