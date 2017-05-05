Agile CRM Integrates with RingCentral

Agile CRM has integrated its sales enablement and marketing automation platform with RingCentral, a provider of enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions.

The integration with RingCentral enables both calling and call tracking. Users can make outbound calls, receive inbound calls, and take call notes. RingCentral calls are tracked and added to contact timelines, and users can access all Agile CRM functions, including sales and marketing automation campaigns, detailed contact histories, and reports and analytics, while on RingCentral calls within the app.

Agile CRM for RingCentral includes many new features for sales, marketing, and support teams, including the following:

Click-to-dial, for calling leads and customers from within Agile CRM in a single click and bridge calls to softphones or to mobile phones;

Screen pops that show who is calling and their contact histories.

Follow-ups, enabling users to take notes while on a call, save them, and set follow-ups with one-click;

Bulk dialing, for calling multiple customers at the same time to automate sales prospecting;

Call logging and recording within Agile CRM;

SMS Directly, enabling users to send text messages directly to contacts within Agile CRM; and

Call transferring to any contact in Agile CRM or to a number.

"We have many common customers with RingCentral who have been asking us to provide this integration," said Manohar Chapalamadugu, CEO and co-founder of Agile CRM, in a statement. "With this integration, our customers in sales, marketing, and support roles can now automate call follow-ups, voice scripts, and call logging besides bulk dialing." "Agile CRM's integration with RingCentral allows businesses to automate sales and marketing workflow processes by embedding our cloud communication functionality into their solutions," said David Lee, vice president of platform at RingCentral, in a statement. "Now users can access and update all customer interaction from a single interface, delivering a true unified experience."

