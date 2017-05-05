MapAnything Integrates with ServiceNow

MapAnything, a provider of geo-productivity and location-based intelligence, has integrated with ServiceNow, giving, ServiceNow users access to MapAnything's Maps, IOT Workflow, and Scheduling applications on the ServiceNow Store.

"As we grow and expand our business, we see the value of the geo-productivity technology that MapAnything offers," said Avanish Sahai, vice president of worldwide independent software vendors and technology alliances at ServiceNow, in a statement. "By integrating their capabilities into our platform, we're furthering our mission to provide the highest-quality service management and support available, at the fastest speed possible. We look forward to welcoming MapAnything to the ServiceNow Store and extending their offerings to our customers."

MapAnything's Geo-Productivity and Intelligence solution was built on the ServiceNow platform. It layers data from multiple tables on a single map-based interface.

Through this integration, ServiceNow and MapAnything users can do the following:

View and engage with ServiceNow data across multiple tables from a map;

Map IT incidents, field service work orders, and HR cases;

Track assets and configuration item locations; know when assets and services are non-operational; and

Leverage location-based insights to serve more clients daily.

"I'm thrilled to bring MapAnything's capabilities to the ServiceNow Store," said John Stewart, MapAnything's CEO, in a statement. "ServiceNow's platform is revolutionary, and we're excited to bring new levels of efficiency and insight to their ecosystem."

The news comes on the heels of MapAnything's recent funding in February, in which ServiceNow Ventures was a participant.

