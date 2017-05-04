DigitalGenius Offers Zendesk Integration

Related Whitepapers The Fundamentals of Effective Customer Experience From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center Omnichannel Drives Superior Customer Experiences (and Journey’s) Designing an Intelligent Contact Center for Competitive Advantage Driving Intelligent Customer Service with Knowledge Management DigitalGenius, a provider of cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) applications, today announced an integration with Zendesk to help service organizations quickly and efficiently support customers as they seek assistance on a variety of new and existing channels. "We are excited to enable organizations using Zendesk with practical applications of deep learning and AI, to help improve their customer service operation," said Mikhail Naumov, chief strategy officer at DigitalGenius, in a statement. "This application will allow organizations to communicate with their customers with increased efficiency, ultimately resulting in a more positive customer experience." DigitalGenius's Human+AI platform aims to combine the best intelligence it can gather from both humans and machines to inform a company's operations as it attempts to cater to increasingly demanding customers. The system, which leverages deep learning algorithms, is trained using previously logged service interactions and integrates the results into the company's contact center software. When activated, the platform can help automate select text-based exchanges across various messaging channels, including email, chat, social media, and SMS, to boost the efficiency of those communications. The application analyzes incoming messages to automatically fill tags and custom fields. It then triages and routes the tickets to the most suitable available agent. Using AI, it can suggest answers and instructions to give customers based on historical data, taking into account preset confidence thresholds. The technology is guided by an agent who can approve or disapprove of suggestions and condition the algorithm to learn and improve over time, thus increasing the likelihood of providing accurate answers to customers trying to contact them on a proliferation of channels. Zendesk users can download the Digital Genius add-on though its Apps Marketplace and use it to decrease the time and effort human agents spend answering common questions, freeing up the agents to complete more challenging tasks. "Many of the fastest-growing companies around the world are using Zendesk and can massively benefit from DigitalGenius AI as they look to scale their customer service operation," Naumov says. The vendor offers integrations for Salesforce.com's Service Cloud and Oracle; among the companies using its solution are Unilever, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Travelbird, Magoosh, Coinmama, and Joybird. According to Naumov, about 55 percent of tickets across all Zendesk customers are being solved with the assistance of DigitalGenius. And "the system is making over 50,000 AI predictions every week with [an] accuracy rate exceeding 90 percent and growing." In Q4, the company will release enhancements that will leverage deep-learning capabilities that extend beyond "question-answering" to help customer service organizations "radically improve efficiency and drive down costs," Naumov says. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/