Acxiom Partners with ShareThis

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Acxiom is partnering with ShareThis to help companies target highly interested consumers at the right time via the right channel, converting online interests to modeled offline consumer marketing behavior to drive measurable results via the Acxiom Audience Cloud. Acxiom helps companies create the best audiences for their campaigns and engage consumers with relevant offers through integrated solutions for privacy-compliant identity resolution, segmentation, media buying, analytics, and more. ShareThis builds real-time audiences using proprietary interest and intent data collected across a global network of more than 3 million global publisher domains. By leveraging ShareThis' sharing and social interest data with Acxiom's global consumer database, marketers can optimize data-driven digital marketing campaigns and enhance program effectiveness with advanced analytics. Additionally, platform partners can generate incremental audiences for targeting and analytics offerings. "Our partnership with ShareThis transforms real-time data insights from shared online engagements into actionable moments to influence consumer behavior," said Anne Doherty, senior vice president of sales for the Audience Solutions division at Acxiom, in a statement. "The size and scale of ShareThis' sharing intelligence, coupled with Acxiom's expansive InfoBase consumer intelligence offering, creates an unparalleled value proposition for marketers and their agencies and ensures consumers receive marketing messages aligned with their interests." "The combined capabilities of both Acxiom and ShareThis solutions delivers a win-win for our clients, who can now tap insights gleaned from consumers' online searches, page views, clicks, and shares to model and scale programs for a larger offline audience," said Kurt Abrahamson, CEO of ShareThis, in a statement. "We are excited about this new partnership as it activates the deep data insights for brands to create an improved picture of consumers for analytics, personalization, and targeting." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/