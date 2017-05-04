Alterian Launches Campaign Manager 6.0

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Alterian has released Campaign Manager 6.0, an adaptive customer experience platform that offers marketers campaign management and behavioral insights within a single marketing system. Campaign Manager 6.0 offers a single tool for all marketing channels linked to one database, enabling marketers to simultaneously share the latest state of each customer relationship across multiple campaigns. Campaign Designer and Segment Builder are key features of Alterian's Campaign Manager 6.0. Campaign Designer lets users design, build, and execute campaigns within a guided user experience. Marketers can build campaigns using timer, event, variable, and channel elements to create phased, triggered campaigns. Segment Builder lets users see all segments in one location. The view shows the last counts of each segment and allows the marketer to reuse, copy, or create new segments. Marketers have access to all the latest data to optimize segments with detailed inclusion and exclusion rules and create master segments for global reuse. "We are constantly working to design a better experience for digital marketers to compete and win in the omnichannel world," said Bob Hale, Alterian's CEO, in a statement. "Campaign Manager 6.0 will simplify our clients' user experience while giving them new levels of power for not only email marketing, but to visualize, identify, and connect with customers for more valuable and valued customer relationships." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/