eTrigue Releases DemandCenter Seven

eTrigue today released DemandCenter Seven, an enhancement to its cloud-based marketing automation platform.

eTrigue DemandCenter Seven offers drag-and-drop capabilities, simplified work-flows, simultaneous campaign views, and instant access to the resources and assets needed to build, test, and deploy marketing campaigns. It also features a more efficient navigation model, quick access to recently used assets, favorite reports, work-area persistence, in-application chat, and contextual user assistance that guides marketers to successful program creation and management.

eTrigue DemandCenter Seven offers the following capabilities:

Anonymous and Known visitor tracking;

Drag-and-drop campaign creation;

Real-time engagement statistics in every campaign;

Campaigns and assets can be adjusted on the fly;

Extensive reporting and analytics;

Simplified prospect segmentation;

Granular time-based scheduling;

CRM integration or stand-alone; and

Webinar event integration.

"We looked carefully at what makes marketers successful. Multistep and multiflow campaigns have often been too difficult for many marketers to put together. eTrigue DemandCenter makes it simpler and faster for marketers to quickly leverage the more advanced aspects of marketing automation. eTrigue is the best value in full-featured marketing automation, especially for organizations with fewer resources," said Jim Meyer, vice president and general manager at eTrigue, in a statement. "We've simplified workflow by structuring the on-screen tools logically, with everything easily available to the user. With DemandCenter, it's easy to create, deploy, and benefit from campaigns at every level of complexity."

Pricing for DemandCenter Seven begins at $600 per month.

