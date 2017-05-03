AdRoll Announces AdRoll Pro for Agencies

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Performance marketing platform AdRoll today announced AdRoll Pro for Agencies, a solution for agencies to drive results for their clients while simultaneously reducing hassle for their teams. Agencies are faced with huge investments in time and technology in order to consistently drive results for their clients, the vendor points out. AdRoll Pro for Agencies looks to ameliorate this situation; it enables agencies to use AdRoll’s entire product suite in a single, unified dashboard, providing them with access and controls to manage every client and campaign in one place and allowing them to identify which clients and campaigns need particular attention and why. The new solution provides a variety of advanced capabilities. It includes features such as third-party ad tag uploads and a dynamic ad builder aimed at giving agency teams greater control over their clients' campaigns. Agencies also have access to technology for campaign automation and budget allocation and can integrate AdRoll accounts with a number of cross-channel reporting platforms to ensure that clients get data their way. The integrations—which include TapClicks, Datorama, Funnel.io, NinjaCat, Interstate Analytics, and ReportGarden—"allow our agencies to pull all AdRoll data into the platforms they use to report the results to their clients,” says Greg Fulton, vice president of product at AdRoll. "This is only the beginning for us, and we are exploring more and deeper partnerships." AdRoll Pro for Agencies is also equipped with AdRoll Academy, which features resources aimed at helping agencies develop their AdRoll expertise. According to Fulton, AdRoll Academy provides "a defined training path that will help any agency trader become an AdRoll expert, from basics all the way to advanced controls"; a repository of "trainings that includes everything in the training path”; and marketing content that includes "sales enablement for agencies to sell our solutions without AdRoll Branding." "We want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to see the value we're providing in their reporting platform of choice," Fulton says. "A core part of our mission is simplifying marketing tech, and AdRoll Pro for Agencies is just one example of how we are doing just that." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/