Salesforce Launches New AppExchange Partner Program

Salesforce.com today launched the Salesforce AppExchange Partner Program. The new program, coupled with the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) from Salesforce Einstein and the power of the Salesforce Trailhead guided learning platform, is designed to help users market and sell intelligent apps for the $389 billion Salesforce.com economy.

"The convergence of AI, IoT, and massive datasets has created incredible new opportunities for developers to move beyond the app and build components, intelligent bots, data streams, and more," said Leyla Seka, executive vice president of the AppExchange at Salesforce, in a statement. "The new AppExchange Partner Program empowers the next generation of Salesforce [independent software vendors] with a single destination for everything they need to succeed, the training to create solutions on cutting-edge Salesforce technology, and the programs to turn them into businesses with global reach."

The Salesforce AppExchange is home to more than 3,000 solutions for sales, service, marketing, and more. These apps have been installed more than 4 million times.

New features of the AppExchange Partner Program include the following:

A new business model and pricing structure based on partners' AppExchange Trailblazer Scores, based on AppExchange reviews and ratings, security review status and adoption of the latest Salesforce technology; Trailhead trails completed and certifications gained; and giving back through participation in the Pledge 1% program. Salesforce is lowering the baseline percent-net-revenue (PNR) model for all new AppExchange Partner Program partners from 25 percent to 15 percent. Existing partners are eligible for the new PNR terms upon renewal of their current contracts.

New onboarding tools, including an onboarding wizard with automated guides and checklists; new payment tools that support Single Euro Payments, Automatic Clearing House (ACH), and credit cards, with additional API support for the Salesforce Channel Order >App, so partners can connect their payment systems directly to Salesforce and automate their order submission process;

A new AppExchange Partner Program dashboard that provides real-time access to partners' AppExchange Trailblazer Scores and onboarding checklist progress.

Updates three times a year to the entire Salesforce Platform. The AppExchange Partner Program provides partners with the latest technology tools, such as Salesforce DX, an improved integrated development environment, seamless GitHub integration, and free Heroku access.

