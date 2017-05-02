MomentFeed Adds Capabilities and Ad Networks to Paid Media Manager

MomentFeed, a provider of mobile customer experience management, has added a native ad platform to its Paid Media Manager software.

MomentFeed's Paid Media Manager (PMM) software, part of its Mobile Customer Experience Management (MCX) Platform, enables companies with multiple stores, restaurants, showrooms, or branches to manage native ad campaigns across Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat directly to the community that surrounds each one of those locations.

MomentFeed, which was recently named a Snapchat Partner to help multilocation companies execute targeted, local Snap Ads and Geofilters, has now earned certified advertising partner designations from both Snapchat and Facebook.

The Paid Media Manager product enables distributed native digital ad management for franchised companies. With the platform, ad budgets can be allocated to every franchise operator, and community-focused ad campaigns can be initiated from every location, while the corporate marketing team retains creative control and has a complete view of results across every store and ad network. Larger companies can enable one or more regional ad agencies to launch coordinated campaigns.

With controls and workflow for budgeting and approvals, and shared content libraries, MomentFeed empowers distributed organizations to monitor and manage marketing and ad efforts across the organization, across networks, and across agencies.

"With Paid Media Manager, we're hitting a sweet spot when it comes to mobile advertising technology. We know advertising agencies are looking for every advantage for their clients, and we can now provide them with integrated mobile and social campaigns for the multilocation brands they work with," said Robert Blatt, CEO of MomentFeed, in a statement. "MomentFeed now brings together the networks with the biggest audiences for mobile advertising, and we're now the only solution out there for these brands to help increase engagement, click through rates, and ad effectiveness. We're helping these companies create targeted and localized ads for clients that are 50 percent to 100 percent more effective when leveraging Facebook, Instagram, and now Snapchat."

Mobile ad campaigns can be created on the MomentFeed MCX platform through a self-service SaaS application or delivered as fully-managed turnkey campaigns. The company sells Paid Media Manager as both an annual subscription or as individual short-term campaigns. When sold as part of an ongoing program, companies can run ads on Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram as needed for any store or group of stores.

