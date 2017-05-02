Crowd Connected Launches Enhanced Location Intelligence Platform

Crowd Connected has updated its suite of location intelligence services by integrating its proprietary audience segmentation and engagement engine.

The Colocator platform now includes a new Engage module that provides geo-behavioral targeting. With it, audiences can be segmented based on people's activity history, not simply their proximity to a fixed location.

Colocator Engage interfaces out of the box with existing third-party push notification message delivery systems such as Urban Airship and Amazon's SNS or can be hooked into proprietary in-app messaging technology via API.

The new module includes a user interface that enables the curation of message content and the building of multilayered audience segments.

Crowd Connected's patented technology captures granular continuous location history of app users on a fully permissioned opt-in basis. This enables trigger-based and geo-fenced communications combining both time and location (i.e. activity history).

Filters can be selected based on visited or never visited, entered or exited, at a time or between times, or at the time the message is sent, with or without minimum dwells. Unlimited filters can be combined into segments, including the number of times people have visited or the number of or order of visits to different places.

The fully granular data stored forever, and the app delivers detailed analytics measuring behavioral response to each message.

"We genuinely believe that Colocator Engage is unrivalled in terms of combining real-time segmentation building, content delivery, and reporting. We're delighted by the initial feedback from some of our marquee customers who have been given first access to the new version of Colocator. We're already seeing some pretty sophisticated message campaigns being successfully delivered, and we are looking forward to this growing as customers become adept at using the new module," said James Cobb, founder and CEO of Crowd Connected, in a statement.

Alongside the release of the Engage module, each of the other three modules in the Colocator suite: Insight (for real-time operations-focused data visualisation via heat maps and dashboards), Tracker (for personnel and asset tracking) and Analytics (for interactive charting and reporting) have been overhauled with a redesigned user interface and enhanced functionality.

"In addition to all the real-time benefits, our software enables any event to be replayed and analyzed by end of the day via a suite of intuitive tools, such as animated heat maps and interactive charts, enabling valuable insight to be extracted rapidly on a self-service basis. So there's no need for our customers to have a whole team of expensive data scientists. Colocator provides the requisite toolset," Cobb added.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com