inMotionNow Launches Online Review for Marketing Email

inMotionNow, a provider of workflow management solutions for marketing and creative teams, has updated its cloud-based inMotion product with a review feature for marketing email and a next-generation user interface. inMotion's email review tool allows users to post marketing email from their email marketing platform of choice directly into inMotion for review and approval and then use the review features to mark up email like they would a printed proof. Users can send test email directly from their email marketing platform to inMotion, where the email is augmented with campaign information and presented in context as a proof to be routed for review and approval. In addition to publishing the body content of the email in the online review environment, inMotion also presents reviewers with important information for each email, such as subject line, send date, and target audience, which they can mark up or approve. And with inMotion's mobile review app, users can quickly approve email proofs wherever they are using a simple thumbs up or thumbs down. In addition to email review, inMotionNow also offers a new look and feel within inMotion. Anchored by familiar material design principles, the next-generation UX/UI was built specifically for marketing and creative teams. "We're thrilled to continue on this exciting trajectory, furthering our partnerships with world-class brands and presenting new innovations designed to help marketing and creative teams solve inefficiencies and be more successful," said inMotionNow CEO Ben Hartmere in a statement. "We've consistently invested significant resources in ongoing product development to maintain a market-leader position within the creative workflow management space. These latest updates further cement inMotion as the industry's best-in-class workflow solution."