Aurea Acquires Jive

In a move that was unanimously approved by its board of directors, Jive today announced that it will be acquired by customer experience software company Aurea, in a transaction valued at $462 million. With the acquistion, Aurea will add a portfolio of products that look to promote collaboration between employees, partners, and customers. Jive-n Interactive Intranet Software, for instance, connects people, information, and systems through a single collaboration hub and digital workplace. In addition to being an out-of-the-box corporate intranet solution, Jive-n enables the development of corporate communications such as personalized news streams, executive blogs, and videos. Furthermore, it includes mobile intranet apps to ensure that users are can remain connected on the go. Jive-x Customer Community Software is a customer engagement platform "where prospects become customers, and customers become advocates," according to the vendor's website. The solution aims to accelerate every step of the customer journey and promote the enhancement of customer engagement strategies via personalized experiences and authentic conversations, with the goal of building lasting loyalty. Additionally, it looks to yield critical insight through advanced customer engagement analytics and sentiment analysis tools, as well as reduce customer support costs through case deflection. Jive also boasts a wide range of out-of-the-box platform integrations for both Jive-n and Jive-x, including Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, Microsoft Office, Microsoft SharePoint, Salesforce Case Management Connector, and Salesforce Opportunities and Chatter Connector. For its part, Aurea—whose business model, according to its website, is built around acquiring "compelling software companies with great products and great clients who are hungry for success"—offers a number of customer engagement and customer experience products, including a CRM solution with sales and marketing capabilities that provides an overview of team activities, sales pipelines, and key performance indicators so that users can establish priorities and make informed decisions. Leaders from both companies touted the potential of the acquisition to enhance the experience of both customers and employees. "As the leader of the enterprise collaboration category, Jive has pushed the boundaries in how people work together for the past 16 years. It's this focus and vision that has enabled us to deliver industry-leading product innovation, attract a top-notch customer base with recognized global brands and achieve record earnings and profitability in the last announced quarter," Elisa Steele, CEO of Jive, said in a statement. "With Jive and Aurea coming together, we can deliver the superior end-to-end employee and customer experience companies require in today's digital landscape." "Jive, in combination with Aurea, enables us to bring customer experience and employee and customer engagement together. We look forward to helping Jive clients get the maximum value out of their investment with Jive," Scott Brighton, CEO of Aurea, said in a statement. "Everything we do is driven by our singular core value of client success."