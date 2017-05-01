Lotame Partners with SintecMedia

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Driving Intelligent Customer Service with Knowledge Management SintecMedia and Lotame are working on an integration that will deliver audience segments from the Lotame DMP directly to SintecMedia's front-end proposal system, OnBoard. By connecting detailed viewership data with Lotame's audience data, local sellers can offer enhanced targeting to clients. The partnership enables media companies to understand how targets overlay with their available inventory and then optimize delivery across TV, video and mobile platforms. "As broadcasters, we are very pleased to see these kinds of partnerships develop because it shows that innovative companies are investing in the broadcast advertising ecosystem. These solutions provide a key benefit—a one-stop answer that enables cross-screen audience sales and improved yield optimization for our advertising clients," Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, a business organization of eight local TV broadcasting companies that operate more than 220 local stations, said in a statement. The partnership allows sellers to build audience-targeted proposals in real time and deliver against audience goals using continually refreshed audience data. Clients who use Lotame's TV DMP can index audiences against day-parts and programs on linear programming by passing that data to SintecMedia for execution and optimization. Additionally, SintecMedia clients can now use Lotame's TV DMP to access and send audience data to SintecMedia's platform. Sellers will be able to deliver competitive products to buyers, streamline and automate audience-based sales, and increase inventory demand and profit. "The partnership delivers the next level of multiplatform audience targeting at scale to local broadcasters," said Ryan Reed, director of television and video innovation at Lotame, in a statement. "SintecMedia and Lotame are both focused on maximizing profitability and control for media companies across TV, digital, and mobile, and this partnership gives broadcasters the tools to compete in today's fragmented marketplace." "Workflow is the major issue facing broadcasters as they move to offer audience targeted products to buyers," said Lorne Brown, president of SintecMedia, in a statement. "This partnership drives the kind of fast, easy, and big solutions that sellers need to compete with the walled gardens at the local level." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/