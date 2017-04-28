Oracle Adds Adaptive Intelligent Apps and Chatbots to Its CX Cloud

Oracle this week enhanced its Customer Experience (CX) Cloud with artificial intelligence capabilities. The Adaptive Intelligent Apps (AIA) and chatbots aim to help marketing, sales, and service professionals offer their customers more satisfying interactions.

According to Des Cahill, Oracle's head CX evangelist, the AIA are "unique offerings," that can be used right out of the box. "In other words, we're not providing a set of APIs and a development platform and telling you, 'Figure out how to do it,'" Cahill says. "We want to provide immediate business value, and we've purposely built them to do that."

To that end, the applications are designed to work with Oracle's Data Cloud, which Cahill calls the "largest data marketplace in the world," as it contains more than 6 billion consumer and business IDs, as well as more than 70,000 attributes. The data encompasses not just each organization's account history information, but dynamic data, including clickstream data, social activity data, Internet of Things (IoT) data, and weather data.

Powered by machine learning and dynamic decision-making science, the apps can react, learn, and adapt in real time, Cahill says. And since they are directly embedded into Oracle's CX Cloud, customers benefit from the learning and adapting that occur across a variety of customer applications.

"If you're a Responsys, Eloqua, Sales Cloud, Commerce Cloud, or Service Cloud customer and you want to use Adaptive Intelligent Apps for Service Cloud or Sales Cloud, we're able to run it on the Cloud service," Cahill explains. "And if you're using multiple applications within the Cloud Suite—say you're using Sales Cloud or Service Cloud—our AIA system is able to interact across those applications to provide a unified experience to the end customer."

Oracle's chatbot enhancements support text- and voice-driven interactions on platforms such as Amazon's Alexa and Facebook's Messenger. Marketing Cloud users can leverage these capabilities to tie together customer journeys across channels. The goal is to help them send messages that are relevant to their recipients, engage them more efficiently, and increase the likelihood of sales conversions.

Sales professionals benefit from bots that serve as virtual voice assistants and are equipped to aid them in completing common tasks such as data entry and searches, transaction creations, and updates to deal statuses. They can also tap the technology to determine the next best product and content offers to present to customers in the context of their journeys, whether they are on digital or analog channels.

Cahill stresses that "today, consumers spend more time in social messaging apps than they spend in social networks themselves." Companies, therefore, "need to meet consumers in the channel of their choice," allowing them to seek service information and assistance directly within those channels.

The Oracle Service Cloud has been bolstered with self-service features that allow customers to access assistance. The benefits, the vendor states, are in differentiated experiences and improved resolution times. Users can also access information that helps them assess account health and predict future product failure.

Oracle has also introduced capabilities to help users interact with customers through video and social messaging channels, including WeChat and Facebook Messenger.

"These enhancements to the Oracle CX Cloud Suite underscore our commitment to an innovation-driven approach to software development and delivery across our entire platform," Rondy Ng, senior vice president of application development at Oracle, said in a statement. "By combining new mobile, video and messaging capabilities with the latest innovations in chatbots, artificial intelligence and IoT, we are uniquely able to help organizations of all sizes drive innovation and business transformation. We are committed to helping organizations meet the demands of empowered customers for seamless, personalized and immediate experiences today and in the future."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com