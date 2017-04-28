ConvergeHub Integrates with Google Drive

|
Users of ConvergeHub can work on documents stored in Google Drive directly from within their CRM systems.
Posted Apr 28, 2017
ConvergeHub has integrated its CRM software for small and midsized businesses with Google Drive, enabling users to access and share all documents and files related to sales, marketing, customer records, and billing stored in the Google Drive right from their CRM systems.
ConvergeHub users can now edit all spreadsheets, documents, drawings, forms, and presentations directly in ConvergeHub, without having to log into Google Drive separately.
The goal, according to Manash Chaudhuri, CEO of ConvergeHub, "is to provide small business owners with an unparalleled experience by using an enhanced digital briefcase so our customers do not have to hop in and out of their CRM and Google Drive anymore."
Users can access the Gmail accounts right from within the CRM platform.
The partnership brings customer information and knowledge to sales, marketing and support agents in real time.
