VirtualPBX has integrated its VirtualPBX Desktop Softphone with Salesforce.com's CRM software and has developed new Dash Plans and extension-specific premiums to include this service.

"It's getting nearly impossible to find an organization that doesn't rely on at least some sort of customer relationship management software," said Lon Baker, VirtualPBX's chief operations officer, in a statement. "Therefore, ensuring that another indispensable business tool, the VirtualPBX Softphone, supported a seamless Salesforce CRM Integration was simply the next logical step in positioning any sales team for success."

"Dash was launched with the simple concept that hosted telecommunications shouldn't require an engineering degree to operate them," Baker added. "We continued that simplicity into the integration and beyond with easy-to-generate reports tracking to monitor weekly lead activity."