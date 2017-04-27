DNN Announces Liquid Content Channels for Omnichannel Publishing

DNN Software has launched Liquid Content, an omnichannel publishing system central to its Evoq CMS. With the general availability of Evoq 9.1, Liquid Content can seamlessly publish to devices such as Amazon Echo, and applications such as Facebook Messenger, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

The new Liquid Content channels help marketers surface content to customers when and where it's needed.

"As devices and channels proliferate, and as voice search becomes more prominent, marketers need a CMS that can create content once and have it published to any channel. This helps them reach customers wherever they happen to be," said Navin Nagiah, CEO of DNN Software, in a statement.

DNN has also developed an Alexa Skill for the Amazon Echo. The Alexa Skill uses Liquid Content's REST API to access content stored in Liquid Content. The semantically tagged content enables Alexa to provide answers to questions.

"A restaurant can use Liquid Content to connect with its hard-to-reach customers; not only can menu items be published to its website and social channels, but customers can check the day’s specials by asking Alexa,” Nagiah said.

Liquid Content provides a drag-and-drop interface and helps organizations manage their content independent of layout. It is delivered as a microservice and is available to all Evoq customers, whether they're running on premises or in the cloud.

Liquid Content also collects analytics data specific to each channel. This helps organizations understand the effectiveness of content published on their websites and compare that to content published to apps, social networks, or Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Developers are provided with a documented REST API for building front-end experiences with Liquid Content. In addition, Liquid Content provides a library of more than 100 visualizers that can be customized via CSS and JavaScript.

