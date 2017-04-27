Zilliant Launches Zilliant IQ

Zilliant, provider of an artificial intelligence-driven cloud-based platform for customer relationships, today launched Zilliant IQ, powered by machine intelligence.

Zilliant IQ leverages AI to identify the best path to hitting revenue and margin targets. It provides a real-time view of CRM and ERP data, including customer behavior, purchasing patterns, and competitive environment and delivers actionable guidance to sales teams so that every customer interaction is customized based on this information.

Zilliant IQ delivers actionable guidance to sales teams so that they will know what products they should be offering, at what time, to whom and for how much.

"At Zilliant, we envision a world in which B2B companies use data and machine learning to strengthen every customer relationship," said Greg Peters, president and CEO of Zilliant, in a statement. "We've been delivering this AI-enriched guidance for 15 years. We're proud to expand on this expertise and introduce the Zilliant IQ platform, which helps companies increase the value of every single customer relationship." "Zilliant's experienced team of data scientists has folded machine learning into their big data-based SaaS to create Zilliant IQ, a best of both worlds combination of classic analytics and operations research with AI," said Paul Teich, principal analyst at TIRIAS Research, in a statement. "I congratulate the company for extending its big data leadership into AI and look forward to its continued innovation."

