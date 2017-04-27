Logo
Crimson Hexagon Deepens Partnership with Twitter
Crimson Hexagon has expanded its partnership with Twitter to scale social insights across enterprises and advance big data analytics.
Apr 27, 2017
Crimson Hexagon, a provider of business insights from social data analysis, is deepening its participation in the Twitter Official Partnership program to expand access to every data product and stream that Twitter offers. The company is also collaborating with Twitter's product team to bring co-developed solutions to market and identify new ways that Twitter data can help companies.

"We are excited to deepen our long-standing partnership with Crimson Hexagon," said Anthony Noto, Twitter's chief operations and financial officer, in a statement. "Combining Twitter's full data platform with Crimson Hexagon's advanced analytics capabilities enables the world's biggest brands to answer strategic business questions, discover patterns in consumer discussion, and uncover their customers' interests and affinities."

"It's become apparent that global companies need insights from social data to keep pace with consumers and compete in today's market. This partnership between Crimson Hexagon and Twitter represents our joint commitment to helping organizations conduct deeper analysis on consumer conversations happening on one of the world's foremost social networks," Errol Apostolopoulos, senior vice president of product at Crimson Hexagon, said in a statement.

