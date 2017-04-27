Logo
ConversationDriver Relaunches as Outbound
Along with the corporate rebranding, Outbound has expanded its line of sales automation tools.
ConversationDriver has changed its name to Outbound and integrated its dialing and email technology into an end-to-end sales automation platform.

"We are excited about our relaunch to Outbound as our platform has really evolved over the past year. Moving forward, we continue to focus our attention on development of artificial intelligence and its integration into the sales process to increase sales success across the board," said Alexander Gutin, CEO and co-founder of Outbound, in a statement.

With the combination of Outbound's growing customer base and continual artificial intelligence technology development, Outbound's new identity reflects its evolution as a sales technology platform provider.

