LexisNexis Enhances InterAction CRM

LexisNexis Legal & Professional has enhanced its InterAction CRM software portfolio for attorneys, business development professionals, legal marketing professionals, and support staff. "A new CounselLink study from LexisNexis indicates law firm consolidation is on the rise," said Toni Minick, director of product management at InterAction, in a statement. "In this ultra-competitive legal market, law firms can't afford to be bogged down by incorrect or inaccurate client contact information or marketing lists. These new enhancements are invaluable because they help alleviate this burden on firms, so busy attorneys and BD professionals can focus their attention on the all-important task of generating new business." The enhancements increase the quality and reliability of law firm contact data, improve management of their marketing workflows, better segmentation and categorization capabilities, and improved archiving capabilities. Others include the following: Contact data normalization, letting firms automatically standardize how contact data is displayed and stored. Information that is normalized includes job title, street address, state, country, and title prefix. In addition, data normalization rules now get applied to incoming contact data from InterAction IQ, InterAction for Microsoft Outlook (IMO), InterAction Mobility, and the InterAction Web Client. Firms can also apply the new normalization rules to their existing contacts.

Google Chrome browser support.

Segmentation and archiving. "We are excited to provide these new high value enhancements to our InterAction customers," Minick said. "We will continue to listen to the needs of our customers and invest in tools that will help them succeed, no matter what market dynamics they are faced with."