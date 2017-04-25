Infusionsoft Launches Propel Marketing Tool

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Infusionsoft today launched Propel, a mobile marketing solution, at its annual ICON event and announced significant product updates to several other established products. Infusionsoft Propel starts by organizing customer information in one place and then allows users to choose from proven marketing campaigns, designed by experts. Once selected, Propel guides users through a step-by-step experience to personalize and run the campaigns in minutes. "We're making our products simpler than ever before and significantly expanding our total addressable market to meet the sales and marketing needs of millions of small businesses around the world," said Infusionsoft's chief operating officer, Terry Hicks. "Many businesses lack the marketing knowledge and technical expertise of the customers we have traditionally served. In the broader small business community, owners often scramble to find ways to connect and follow up with prospects in between performing their day-to-day services. So, we created a solution that simplifies connection and follow-up, reflects their essential needs, and works from their smartphone. Early feedback is that we're off to a great start with Propel. Users, he continued, "can answer just a few questions and with no marketing knowledge, run a referral or other follow-up campaign in just a few minutes. What really matters to a small business is sales and quick results, and early users of Propel are seeing new sales in just 24 to 48 hours after launching a campaign." Key capabilities of Infusionsoft Propel include the following: Organizes Customer Information: Propel collects and organizes customer information wherever it resides, giving users a single, consolidated view and ability to run campaigns;

Guided Experience: A guided questions and answers experience helps users personalize and launch campaigns;

Templated, Proven Campaigns: Choose from dozens of proven, templated campaigns;

Automation Recommendations: Guides users through the automated follow-up steps recommended to improve results and simplify growth; and

Automatic Personalized Branding: The tool scrapes websites for company logos and color schemes to create a personalized business appearance. In addition to Infusionsoft Propel, the company unveiled the following new products and enhancements to its existing product family: Landing Pages: Simplifies getting and capturing leads;

Facebook Advertising Services, which runs Facebook ads on a customer's behalf each month, generating leads that are sent to their Infusionsoft account;

WordPress Integration: Infusionsoft users who have built their websites on the WordPress platform can now place opt-in forms anywhere on their sites, and have completed form data automatically submitted into Infusionsoft CRM, campaigns and more;

Vimeo Business Integration: Users can add email capture boxes within videos to capture leads and send them directly to Infusionsoft.

