InsideView Launches Insights Enterprise for Microsoft Dynamics
Microsoft Dynamics CRM and 365 users can get embedded intelligence within their work environments to accelerate sales and improve data quality.
Posted Apr 25, 2017
InsideView today introduced Insights Enterprise into the global Microsoft Dynamics CRM and Dynamics 365 market.

Insights Enterprise brings Targeting Intelligence directly into Dynamics CRM and 365, whether online or on premises. Targeting Intelligence, which is aggregated from more than 40,000 data, news, and social sources and validated using InsideView's proprietary technology, delivers company and contact data, news and social insights, and connections.

Microsoft currently offers Insights, powered by InsideView, within many subscriptions of Microsoft Dynamics CRM Online and Dynamics 365. Insights Enterprise, powered by InsideView, offers all the functionality of Insights and includes additional capabilities that empower account-based marketing and focused sales engagement.

Insights Enterprise helps sellers and marketers find and qualify prospects. Users can add contacts into Microsoft Dynamics CRM and 365, refresh account and contact data, and build prospect lists on demand. Insights Enterprise also allows users to track companies and receive opportunity alerts based on news and social insights.

Additional features include the following:

  • On-demand prospect list building;
  • More Watchlists to follow prospects and get opportunity alerts;
  • Custom news alerts;
  • Direct InsideView training and support;
  • Mobile-integrated with Outlook for daily meeting prep.

"We would not be able to execute our current focused go-to-market strategy without Insights Enterprise," said Graham Mumford, senior project manager consultant at Volvo, in a statement. "We now find more prospects that match our ideal customer profile, and we understand how and when to engage with them. Our marketing and sales teams save valuable time because Insights Enterprise is directly embedded in Dynamics 365. They don't have to research across multiple sources, and the whole team is more effective."

