Engagio Launches Scout ABM Solution

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Engagio has launched Scout, an account-based marketing extension enabling greater account visibility and communications with customers and prospects inside the tools sales and marketing professionals already use, including LinkedIn, Gmail, and Salesforce. Engagio's Scout extension includes dashboards that pull individual and account-level data from major platforms, such as Salesforce, marketing automation, LinkedIn, Twitter, and corporate email. Users can edit data on people and accounts and sync to CRM while matching leads to the account on the fly. The app provides complete visibility of communication histories between companies and trheir target accounts and lets users run plays orchestrating account-based interactions across departments and channels. "These new capabilities exemplify Engagio's fundamental commitment to innovating and delivering integrated marketing orchestration solutions that empower marketers and their sales partners to succeed," said Jon Miller, founder and CEO of Engagio, in a statement. "Too often ABM solutions are either constrained to one application or don't actually fit into how, where, or when companies conduct their marketing and sales activities. Scout puts the power of account-level insights and scalable human connections right in the hands of every customer-facing employee, allowing coordination of interactions across people, systems, and channels." "Customer-facing teams need tools that make it easy and convenient for them to get visibility into what's happening and connect with key people at targeted accounts. Scout meets that need and more by providing best-of-breed account access, visibility, and account-based engagement. Engagio helps make marketers the hero by letting them provide sales reps with the tools they need for account-based insight and action." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/