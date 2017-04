Language I/O has released LinguistNow Chat, enabling companies to provide real-time, multilingual chat support inside several major platforms, including Salesforce.com and Oracle Service Cloud.

The LinguistNow product suite works within the Oracle and Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) systems. It enables companies to provide customer support in any language over any support channel. Using a hybrid of machine and human translation services, LinguistNow let’s monolingual agents provide support in any language simply by clicking a button.

"With LinguistNow, companies can receive outstanding translations for self-help articles, ticket/email responses, and chat," said Kaarina Kvaavik, co-founder of Language I/O, in a statement. "Our customers are already seeing tremendous cost reductions by using our existing products. Some of them have seen a more than 40 percent reduction on customer support costs.

"We use a unique combination of human and machine translation, which is why our translations are both fast and accurate," Kvaavik continued. "We help companies improve their quality of customer support while also reducing their costs. First, we allow customers to answer their own questions by providing outstanding article translations. Second, we allow agents to accurately and quickly respond to emails and chat in the customer's native language."