Medallia Unveils Experience Cloud

Medallia has launched Medallia Experience Cloud, which brings together machine and human learning on a single platform to uncover key customer insights.

"People have more power than they think," said Borge Hald, CEO and co-founder of Medallia, in a statement. "A single action can impact a customer, while many actions across an organization can transform an entire business."

Medallia Experience Cloud consists of feedback management; machine learning and text analytics to uncover insights across more than 40 languages; performance measurement; employee engagement; action management to drive systematic action and accountability; and reputation management, amplifying the voice of engaged promoters on social media.

New enhancements to the platform include the following:

Text Analytics: Theme Explorer, which identifies emerging trends using machine learning that allow users to understand experiences across multiple data sources and customer touchpoints;

Medallia Voices, which enables executives to get a real-time pulse of their customers and recognize employees with a mobile app;

In App Feedback, which helps companies engage with users within their native apps, in real time, and allows for changes without app updates;

New Survey Design, which enables companies to design dynamic surveys based on device type, and there is an option for ADA compliance; and

Admin Suite, which opens the platform so companies have greater power and control to administer and modify programs, including surveys, dashboards, configurations, and designs.

These new offerings will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

