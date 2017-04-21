Matrix Solutions to Debut Monarch Media Ad Sales Platform

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Matrix Solutions, a provider of media ad sales technology, next week will debut its global media ad sales platform, Monarch, ahead of its general release later this quarter. Monarch provides tools to manage integrated advertising campaigns across multiple platforms, including TV, radio, online, mobile, and social media. It is designed to scale numerous integration points throughout the media workflow. Operating as a hub, it aggregates disparate data from multiple systems in the workflow and normalizes it to maintain master records for contact, account, and sales information. That data can then flow freely throughout the entire workflow. Through a new recommended actions function, users can receive preemptive alert notifications with suggested next steps. Additionally, the Monarch dashboard also provides customizable widgets and a summarized view of real-time data, including key insights and recommended actions. "The intuitiveness of the Monarch platform is really revolutionary in its automated intelligence, which doubles as a competitive differentiator for our customers," said Matrix Solutions' chief revenue officer, Brenda Hetrick, in a statement. "Monarch equips media ad sales teams with the resources they need to sell consultatively." "We are excited to share with the industry a platform that significantly advances the media ad sales workflow for the future," said Mark Gorman, CEO of Matrix Solutions, in a statement. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/