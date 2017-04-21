MicroStrategy 10 Launches on AWS

MicroStrategy, a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, has unveiled MicroStrategy 10 on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

MicroStrategy 10 on AWS, to be made available this quarter, provides new tools and services that allow customers to deploy a cloud optimized version of the MicroStrategy 10 platform directly into the AWS Cloud. Offering the entire MicroStrategy platform on AWS will allow customers to deploy a business intelligence platform with enterprise analytics, reporting, and dashboarding capabilities, through self-service options.

Users will be able to start, stop and resize environments as needed. Additionally, access to MicroStrategy 10 APIs will give customers the flexibility to create and customize their own workflows.

"With MicroStrategy 10 on AWS, our customers will gain an enterprise solution that also has the flexibility to create custom workflows that are shaped to the size, time, location, and power needed," said Hugh Owen, senior vice president of product marketing at MicroStrategy, in a statement. "Because no heavy lifting will be involved and the solution is self-serve, MicroStrategy customers will be empowered to rapidly create, deploy and scale new business applications with better agility and choice, while reducing the total cost of ownership."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com