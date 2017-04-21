Engagio Integrates With Major Marketing Automation Platforms

Engagio has integrated its account-based marketing solutions with the major marketing automation platforms, including Oracle's Eloqua, Salesforce.com's Pardot, Hubspot, and Marketo.

With Engagio, marketing and sales can get account-level insights and orchestrate ABM activities at scale.

"Our driving mission at Engagio is to innovate ABM solutions that empower marketers and their customer-facing partners to orchestrate valuable one-to-one interactions at scale," said Jon Miller, founder and CEO of Engagio, in a statement. "By integrating with the other major marketing automation platforms, Engagio is enabling even more marketers to gain critical account-based insights, run plays across departments and channels, and orchestrate human connections at scale."