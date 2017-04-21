Logo
Engagio Integrates With Major Marketing Automation Platforms
Marketers can now integrate Engagio's account based marketing solutions With Eloqua, Pardot, Hubspot, and Marketo
Posted Apr 21, 2017
Engagio has integrated its account-based marketing solutions with the major marketing automation platforms, including Oracle's Eloqua, Salesforce.com's Pardot, Hubspot, and Marketo.

With Engagio, marketing and sales can get account-level insights and orchestrate ABM activities at scale.

"Our driving mission at Engagio is to innovate ABM solutions that empower marketers and their customer-facing partners to orchestrate valuable one-to-one interactions at scale," said Jon Miller, founder and CEO of Engagio, in a statement. "By integrating with the other major marketing automation platforms, Engagio is enabling even more marketers to gain critical account-based insights, run plays across departments and channels, and orchestrate human connections at scale."

