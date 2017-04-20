Maritz Motivation Solutions Partners with TPG

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Maritz Motivation Solutions, a provider of loyalty programs, announced today a partnership with TPG Rewards, a receipt capture provider in the promotional rewards and technology space. This alliance will allow marketers to engage and build loyalty with customers at the point of sale through customers' mobile devices. "Until now, many brands have been limited in their loyalty behavior tracking due to the cost and complexity of integrating with point-of-sale systems," said Barry Kirk, vice president of loyalty solutions for Maritz Motivation Solutions, in a statement. "Mobile receipt capture allows retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG) marketers, and B2B marketers to overcome that barrier using a technology consumers are very comfortable with, their smartphones." As a mobile loyalty solution, receipt capture allows consumers to get credit for purchases no matter how they pay, simply by snapping a photo of their receipt and emailing or texting that photo for credit. It also enables marketers to engage those customers in real time with targeted messaging, while also tracking customer behavior. "We developed the original receipt-scanning platform in the marketplace because our clients saw a need for instant consumer gratification. Consumers no longer wanted to participate in promotions that required them to mail in their proofs of purchase, along with a mail-in form and then wait six to eight weeks to receive their reward. Our platform utilizes the scanner in every consumer's pocket, their mobile phone," said John Galinos, president and CEO of TPG Rewards, in a statement. "This partnership is all about meeting loyalty consumers where they are, and increasingly that means connecting via the mobile channel. With TPG receipt capture technology integrated with our LoyaltyNext platform, we remove the friction between the purchase and the earning of points. It's a win-win for both the customer and the brand," Kirk said. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/