1010data Releases SDKs for Java, .NET, and Python Developers

1010data today released several improved software development kits (SDKs). With enhancements to its .NET and Java SDKs, as well as a new Python SDK, 1010data's new tools enable developers to build scalable applications on top of the 1010data Insights Platform. The new SDKs help Python, Java, and .NET developers implement 1010data solutions across complex, hybrid, multivendor application architectures. 1010data's SDKs allow for integration into common Java and .NET environments, such as Microsoft SharePoint, and provide greatly enhanced support for data scientists and other analysts who use Python for scientific computing and analysis. The SDKs aslo include an interactive, REPL (Read–Eval–Print Loop) experience in the shell that enables integration with Pandas, NumPy, and other common Python libraries for analysis, and enhanced support for high-concurrency application development, with improved thread management and transparency in handling synchronizations and exceptions. In addition to the new SDKs, 1010data also provides SDKs for R, C, C++, and VBA. "Enterprise customers require enterprise-class interoperability and open development environments, and that's what 1010data provides for big data analytics," said Sandy Steier, CEO and co-founder of 1010data, in a statement. "We're excited about delivering a suite of easy-to-use, intuitive tools to allow our developer community to more easily build the 1010data-based applications that they want and need."