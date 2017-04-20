Logo
BodyBGTop
Personify Releases Personify360 Constituent Engagement Platform Share Article
PersonifyGO is a constituent engagement platform accessible from any Internet browser.
Posted Apr 20, 2017
Page 1

Personify, a constituent engagement solutions provider, has introduced PersonifyGO, a browser-based interface for Personify's constituent engagement platform, Personify360.

PersonifyGO makes the product accessible from any laptop, tablet, or browser. When PersonifyGO is used with Small World Community, it also provides a solution to drive highly involved and engaged constituents and maximize the potential of their core purpose.

PersonifyGO empowers on-the-go users with the following functionality:

  • Key metrics;
  • User-defined report parameters;
  • Records;
  • Order placement;
  • Webinar and online course creation and management.

"With PersonifyGO, Personify's product line has just leap-frogged others in the market. This is a significant win for our clients and will help them empower their staff, build engagement with their constituents and better achieve their mission,” said Dave Cooper, Personify's chief technology officer.

The International Legal Technology Association and Texas Hospital Association have been using PersonifyGO since February.

"PersonifyGO combines the power of the Personify database and a web interface with a clean, modern design that's fast and efficient. It's also intuitive, and we feel that our staff would be able to embrace the product with little or minimal training," said Clay Gibney, IT director at the International Legal Technology Association, in a statement.

"In PersonifyGo, the information is right at your fingertips. The tablet format is intuitive, and you can easily tell where all of the information is," said Robin Jackson, senior director at the Texas Hospital Association, in a statement.

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Articles
The partnership will deliver improved business intelligence and analytics solutions.
 
Related Best Practices White Papers

Sponsored By: Marketo and Real Magnet

Sponsored By: Jacada, Avaya, Confirmit, inMoment and BoldChat

Sponsored By: Genesys, Avaya, Verint, and Aspect

Sponsored By: Informatica

Sponsored By: Verint®, Confirmit and inContact

Sponsored By: Verint
Related Sponsored Content

The Immersion Approach That Helps Customers Make and Implement the Right Technology Decisions
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY