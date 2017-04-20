Personify Releases Personify360 Constituent Engagement Platform Share Article

Personify, a constituent engagement solutions provider, has introduced PersonifyGO, a browser-based interface for Personify's constituent engagement platform, Personify360.

PersonifyGO makes the product accessible from any laptop, tablet, or browser. When PersonifyGO is used with Small World Community, it also provides a solution to drive highly involved and engaged constituents and maximize the potential of their core purpose.

PersonifyGO empowers on-the-go users with the following functionality:

Key metrics;

User-defined report parameters;

Records;

Order placement;

Webinar and online course creation and management.

"With PersonifyGO, Personify's product line has just leap-frogged others in the market. This is a significant win for our clients and will help them empower their staff, build engagement with their constituents and better achieve their mission,” said Dave Cooper, Personify's chief technology officer.

The International Legal Technology Association and Texas Hospital Association have been using PersonifyGO since February.

"PersonifyGO combines the power of the Personify database and a web interface with a clean, modern design that's fast and efficient. It's also intuitive, and we feel that our staff would be able to embrace the product with little or minimal training," said Clay Gibney, IT director at the International Legal Technology Association, in a statement. "In PersonifyGo, the information is right at your fingertips. The tablet format is intuitive, and you can easily tell where all of the information is," said Robin Jackson, senior director at the Texas Hospital Association, in a statement.

