PandaDoc Integrates with HubSpot

PandaDoc has integrated its document automation platform with HubSpot CRM. PandaDoc is the first HubSpot partner to build on the cloud-based marketing and sales software company's new CRM Extension API.

For HubSpot CRM users, the new PandaDoc integration will allow them to manage quotes, proposals, and contracts without leaving the HubSpot user interface. The new integration allows PandaDoc to be used via any Web browser.

"HubSpot has been one of our most important partners over the years, and we are very excited about this enhanced integration within their platform," stated PandaDoc CEO Mikita Mikado in a statement. "Now HubSpot CRM customers can make use of our platform in an easier, more seamless way."

PandaDoc's all-in-one document automation platform integrates with existing CRM, ERP, payment processing, and other industry-specific systems. PandaDoc features data merge, along with data-driven feedback, to help organizations build, edit, execute, and track documents. It brings document creation, CRM merge, analytics, configure/price/quote (CPQ), and e-signature together in one seamless offering.

"PandaDoc is a great partner and a real asset to our Growth Stack customers, so they were an obvious choice to be one of the first to build on our new CRM Extension API," said Brad Coffey, chief strategy officer at HubSpot, in a statement. "This new integration adds considerable value to our users, and we're excited to have PandaDoc onboard."

The PandaDoc integration is part of the HubSpot Connect program. Through HubSpot Connect, CRM users can install applications like PandaDoc without leaving the HubSpot user interface. Users can also explore a repository of third-party applications geared toward the HubSpot platform by adding features, automating processes, and much more.

