Lionbridge Translation App Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Lionbridge Technologies, a translation and digital communications company and a Gold Level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has released version 1.5 of its Oracle Marketing Cloud application, available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. The Lionbridge app for Oracle Marketing Cloud enables marketers to simplify and streamline the translation and localization of marketing campaign assets within Oracle Marketing Cloud through Oracle Eloqua. The application's dashboards feature also lets marketers track the progress of existing projects. With the Lionbridge app for Oracle Marketing Cloud, marketers can now automate the export and import of content and manage global campaigns. "As more and more brands look for growth from global markets, it is our top priority to provide marketers with a multilingual solution that allows them to easily manage global campaigns," said Anja Schaefer, vice president of global solutions at Lionbridge, in a statement. "By providing a simplified way to manage global content and translations within Oracle Marketing Cloud, we're able to extend the capabilities of one of the most connected marketing clouds in the world. Lionbridge and Oracle now offer a multilingual, fully-integrated marketing automation, content marketing and cross-channel orchestration solution for B2B and B2C enterprises, keeping a consistent brand message across platforms and languages." "We are committed to helping marketers extend and optimize their technology investments by providing a leading marketing technology ecosystem for the industry," said David Johnson, director of product marketing at Oracle Marketing Cloud, in a statement.