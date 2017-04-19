The Weather Company Integrates with LiveRamp

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes The Weather Company, an IBM business has partnered with LiveRamp, an Acxiom company, to enable marketers to integrate Weather's real-time data to help drive decision-making in omnichannel campaigns across the digital ecosystem. Through LiveRamp IdentityLink Data Store, advertisers can apply Weather's event-based WEATHERfx data as a decisioning layer in their campaigns, using data like environmental conditions, severe weather, and relative weather conditions, to improve their personalized marketing so they can reach consumers at the right moment with the right message throughout their customer journeys. "At Weather, we believe in the power of combining data and technology to help solve marketing challenges. Throughout the years, we've seen the buying community successfully leverage our valuable sets of first-party location data and weather data to engage consumers and deliver relevant messaging at precisely the right moments," said Jeremy Hlavacek, vice president of global automated monetization at The Weather Company, in a statement. "We've also seen this data successfully applied in many ways, from a QSR driving an increase in foot traffic because they learned that coffee sales spike when there is lower humidity in Atlanta to an automotive brand seeing a spike in social engagement for a campaign dedicated to touting superior driving performance in winter conditions. By partnering with LiveRamp, marketers will now be able to access Weather's unique data sets on an even larger scale than before and be able to apply that type of campaign decision-making across all of their media, anywhere they buy." "Weather conditions impact a vast number of consumer decisions. The Weather Company has one of the most robust sets of highly precise and accurate weather data, and the ability to extract insights from season and real-time data will be nearly boundless. This collaboration will help extend the reach of those data sets and insights and enable marketers to find the precise moment to engage consumers in order to drive results," said Luke McGuinness, head of data partnerships at LiveRamp, in a statement. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/