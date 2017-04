MaxPoint today announced two major feature enhancements to its flagship CRM software, Customer Catalyst. The first set expands MaxPoint's matching technology, linking customer email addresses with households. The second uses existing CRM and customer profiles to create intelligent look-alike models for identifying high-value prospects.

For companies seeking to build or grow their lists, Customer Catalyst now provides list building and expansion using advanced household modeling. The software-as-a-service product employs propensity models to add look-alike individuals who index similarly with the rest of the database list. Alternatively, MaxPoint can add households to lists based on ideal customer profiles that might not be reflected in current lists. MaxPoint applies predictive intelligence to each model using proprietary in-market, location, and product preference data.

"Since launching Customer Catalyst last year, our customers have seen improved engagement and targeting of their customer base," said Michelle Engle, vice president of product marketing and product management at MaxPoint, in a statement. "Now with our expanded matching and list-building capabilities, we help them derive full benefit from not just their database of customers but also deliver innovation in helping them with prospects."

Launched in 2016, Customer Catalyst is a software-as-a-service solution that matches, enriches, and activates CRM lists across the full marketing stack. MaxPoint uses its proprietary purchase intent, long-term interest, and location data to enrich customer records across more than 1,500 variables.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com