ServiceTitan Partners with The Seal to Give Customers Peace of Mind

ServiceTitan, a provider of software for residential heating/ventilation/air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical services contractors, is partnering with home services background check and reputation management company The Seal to bring peace of mind to customers and more five-star reviews to business owners.

TheSeal.com automatically sends customers confirmations with proof of licenses, insurance, and employee background checks.

"Customers should feel comfortable in their own home when a service technician answers a call," said Ed Marchiselli, founder and CEO of The Seal, in a statement. "Home services business owners who use The Seal verification tools integrated with the ServiceTitan platform will always feel welcome in the homes of their customers, and those business owners will see more five-star reviews after their tech visits. The Seal ensures that reputable home service techs are vouched for and automatically prompts the homeowner to go online and submit a review. Five-star reviews help the bottom line for home services owners."

According to the two companies, home service businesses that averaged 20 to 30 Google reviews per week using TheSeal.com automated review requests alone increased to an average of 30 to 40 weekly reviews when integrated with ServiceTitan.

"Company reputation and customer loyalty are critically important to home service business owners," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO of ServiceTitan, in a statement. "With the ServiceTitan integration of The Seal tools, our clients will see higher close rates and more returning customers. They will also see increased conversion rates for reviews on all the review websites, and that leads to success. When ServiceTitan customers succeed, we succeed."

