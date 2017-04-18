Cloudwords Partners with Lilt

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Cloudwords, a software provider for global content localization, has partnered with Lilt, an artificial intelligence-infused translation platform, to deliver an end-to-end localization solution that incorporates Cloudwords' software and Lilt's interactive Machine Translation (MT) and CAT software. The joint solution enables global marketers to create and deliver localized marketing campaigns and content at scale. "With Lilt's technology as part of our solution offering, Cloudwords is further positioned as the preferred technology choice for global enterprise marketing teams who want to get an edge on the competition. Cloudwords offers customers a complete solution to both speed the localization workflow and shorten translation turnaround times, enabling marketers to significantly accelerate go-to-market launch timelines," said Richard Harpham, CEO of Cloudwords, in a statement. As users translate on Lilt, the system offers translation suggestions and learns from human feedback. "We started Lilt to help people transcend language barriers to information access. Global businesses rely on Cloudwords to manage their multilingual content. By supercharging their workflows with Lilt, companies can now imagine delivering all of their content to more customers in more markets faster," said Spence Green, Lilt's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. Cloudwords' partner ecosystem, which includes nearly 500 professional language service providers, can leverage the joint solution to further increase the efficiency of the translation process for Cloudwords' customers. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/