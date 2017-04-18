MicroStrategy and The HADA Group Partner on an Analytics Solution for the Hospitality Industry

MicroStrategy, a provider of analytics and mobility software, has partnered with The HADA Group, a hospitality industry focused solution provider, to integrate MicroStrategy 10 with The HADA Group's HOBI and offer an out-of-the-box analytics solution tailored to the hospitality industry.

The HADA Group's HOBI (or Hospitality Operations Business Intelligence) includes hundreds of out-of-the-box desktop, iPad and iPhone dashboards and leverages MicroStrategy Mobile and MicroStrategy Desktop features, including thousands of visualizations and hospitality-specific metrics and key performance indicators. Leveraging the latest features in MicroStrategy 10, the HOBI solution allows users to access out-of-the-box HOBI Intelligent Cubes and create their own insights. The HOBI solution can be deployed on premises or in the cloud on Amazon Web Services.

"Our team of industry and technical experts, together with MicroStrategy's experts, help our customers successfully implement and deploy our solution in record time so that they can begin to realize the benefits of the integrated HOBI and MicroStrategy 10 solution," said Horacio Agostinelli, president and CEO of The HADA Group, in a statement. "Running HOBI in the cloud on AWS provides our customers a cost-effective way to use industry-leading analytics and mobile software to make better business decisions." "MicroStrategy 10 hosted in the cloud enables companies such as The HADA Group to build and deliver cutting-edge desktop and mobile BI solutions that can transform the way their organizations work," said Emmanuel Richard, vice president of global alliances at MicroStrategy, in a statement. "This alliance with The HADA Group supports our strategic focus on extending our offerings and market presence within industries we've traditionally served as well as expanding into complementary industries. We have successfully provided BI and enterprise analytics solutions to the hospitality industry, and we believe our alliance with The HADA Group will deliver a stronger value proposition for the hospitality industry."

The HADA Group solution, which has been used in production on MicroStrategy Cloud for more than three years, provides analytics for more than 250 hotels and resort operations.

