3dcart Overhauls MailChimp Integration

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes 3dcart, a provider of e-commerce solutions, has overhauled its integration with MailChimp, expanding the MailChimp tools available within the 3dcart Online Store Builder. The 3dcart/MailChimp update will enable several new MailChimp features within 3dcart, in addition to the basic import of 3dcart customer data to create mailing lists and send marketing newsletters in MailChimp. 3dcart users who subscribe to MailChimp will have access to even more tools, including Abandoned Cart Emails and Series, First Purchase Emails, Product Follow Emails, Best Customers, and more. "Adding the eCommerce store integration to the existing MailChimp and 3dcart connector is exciting because it expands the capabilities of both platforms," said Jimmy Rodriguez, 3dcart's chief operations officer, in a statement. "This will allow online retailers to connect their 3dcart stores and benefit from MailChimp's Abandoned Cart, Product Recommendations and eCommerce automation workflow features." All MailChimp features plug directly into a 3dcart store. MailChimp automatically collects customer purchase history during the import from 3dcart, allowing complete access to the relevant data required by MailChimp's e-commerce functions. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/