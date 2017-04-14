Logo
BodyBGTop
Brandlive Expands Omni-channel Live Video Platform
Brandlive has added customization, social simulcasting, and expanded reporting to its platform for live video management.
Posted Apr 14, 2017
Page 1

Brandlive has updated its Omni-channel Live Video Platform with customization features to help companies and retailers launch, manage and measure live video events across brand-owned sites, mobiles apps and social channels.

"Live video is no longer a check-box or something to experiment with. It's quickly becoming a vital part of the marketing mix," said Fritz Brumder, CEO and co-founder of Brandlive, in a statement. "Brands are now recognizing the opportunities that live can bring to training and sales through their owned and operated web properties."

The new roll-out includes the following features:

  • Simulcasting directly to to social channels like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube; users can also share and track events on any platform;
  • An At-a-Glance Dashboard, providing a comprehensive view of live video initiatives, including registration info; live and on-demand viewing data, viewer retention, product marketing and sales activity, as well as more specific details on any events that are either coming up or being viewed on-demand;
  • Visual event set-up with a visual page builder to create, preview, and publish content, images, theming, settings, and registrations; and
  • Expanded analytics around event effectiveness in attracting, engaging, and retaining viewers with the Activity Overview, including number of registrations, live event page views, live event viewing activity, live viewer retention, product activity, and commenting activity.

Brandlive's live video platform has powered more than 6,000 enterprise events to date for companies like adidas, Cabela's, Levi's, The North Face, and REI.

"Brandlive's turnkey platform got us up and running quickly in the live-streaming space. Our specific e-commerce focus demands flexibility to support both episodic and larger seasonal shows, and Brandlive has been a strategic part of our ability to innovate with different formats," said Peter Bavaro, vice president of video advertising and integration at Triad Retail Media, in a statement. "To date, our live events have reached new audiences and allowed some of the world's largest brands to demonstrate, discuss, and naturally sell products directly on their own sites, and we're excited to adopt new platform features as they become available."

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Articles
The new features are designed to strengthen live video streaming sales and marketing strategies.
 
Related Best Practices White Papers

Sponsored By: Sparkcentral and Freshdesk

Sponsored By: Marketo and Real Magnet

Sponsored By: Genesys, Avaya, Verint, and Aspect

Sponsored By: Informatica

Sponsored By: Verint®, Confirmit and inContact
Related Sponsored Content

The Immersion Approach That Helps Customers Make and Implement the Right Technology Decisions
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY